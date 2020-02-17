Dale A. Hasler, 97, of Santa Claus, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Brookside Village in Jasper.

He was born July 14, 1922, in New Castle, to Elmer and Zena Hasler; and was united in marriage to Marilyn J. Lohman on June 6, 1946 in Huntingburg. Dale graduated from Huntingburg High School in 1940, then became a co-operative engineering student at the General Motors Institute in Flint, Michigan. After 3 years of study with General Motors, he enlisted in the US Army, graduating and receiving his Wings and Commission at Luke Field in Sept. 1944. After training, he transferred to the 98th Bomb Grp for deployment to General Doolittle’s 8th Air Force on Okinawa for the final assault on Japan during WW2.

He returned to work in Indianapolis as a draftman. Dale resumed study at General Motors Institute and graduated with a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering Degree and joined the newly formed Allison Transmission Engineering Department.

Dale was recalled for active duty in the US Air Force for the Korean War in July 1951, and is credited with 3 Combat missions.

He rejoined the Allison Engineering Department. Dale moved to Christmas Lake Village after retiring from General Motors in 1982. He served as President on the Santa Claus Town Board and was Director of the Spencer County Bank. He enjoyed golfing, regulary attended the Masters, and hit a hole in one at Santa Claus Village. Dale is preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn J. Hasler, February 25, 2001; one sister, Helen Elaine Foust; three brothers, Dr. Norman, Lowell & Harlan Hasler; two nieces, Ann Miller, Liz Jane Dagneau.

Dale is survived by his twin sister, Doris Hasler, Indianapolis; friend and caregiver, Judy (Terry) Garrison, Ferdinand; by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Dale A. Hasler will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.S.T., Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Nass & Son Funeral Home with burial to follow in Fairmount Cemetery.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 4:00-6:00 p.m., Sunday, February 23rd.