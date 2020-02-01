Darlene Hassfurther, 75, of Ferdinand, passed away on Thursday, January 30th at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. Darlene was born November 18, 1944 in Huntingburg to Alfred and LaVenia (Padgett) Schwartz. Darlene was a retired Lab Tech. She enjoyed feeding birds, landscaping, family gatherings, and grilling out in Gatlinburg TN. with family and friends. Darlene is survived by a son, Keith Hassfurther of Ferdinand; one brother, Terry (Joyce) Schwartz of Jasper; two grandchildren, Emma and Ethan Hassfurther both of Ferdinand. She was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Greulich and two brothers, Gerald and Kenny Schwartz. Funeral services will be Monday, February 3rd at 10:00 AM in St. Ferdinand Catholic Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Monday at the church from 8:30 AM until time of services. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com

