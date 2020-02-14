Donald L. Hopf, age 83, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 6:10 a.m. on , 2020, at home after a brief illness.

Donald was born in Dubois County, Indiana, on , 1937, to Paul J. and Rosina (Burger) Hopf. He married Almeda Tretter on , 1960, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

He served in the United States Army National Guard.

He worked at Jasper Novelty and Jasper Corporation for 36 years, before retiring in 1999.

He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, V.F.W. Post #673, Jasper Outdoor Recreation and the Knights of Columbus.

He enjoyed fishing, gardening and watching sports. He especially loved giving his fruits and vegetables to his friends and family. He was a hard-working father, who always kept busy, whether at work or at home.

Donald is survived by his wife of 59 years, Almeda Hopf, Jasper, IN, son, Mark (Terri) Hopf, Newburgh, IN, one daughter, Doris (Wayne) Rassel, Hamilton, OH, one grandson Garrett, one sister, Mildred (Edgar) Oeding, Jasper, IN, and one brother Paul A. (Camilla) Hopf, Jasper, IN.

Preceding him in death is one sister, Judy Lorey, and one brother, Maurice Hopf.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Donald L. Hopf will be held at 11:00 a.m. on , 2020, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana with entombment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper, Indiana. The V.W.F. Post #673 will conduct military gravesite rights.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on , 2020.

A special thanks to Lori, Nikki, Alice, Brittany, and everyone from Heart to Heart Hospice for their kind and compassionate care. The family also wants to thank Fr. Ron Kreilein and Fr. Andrew Thomas for their care as well.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

