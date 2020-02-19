Donald L. Kerstiens, 53, passed away Monday February 17th at his home in Ferdinand. Donald was born December 17, 1966 in Jasper to Leroy P. & Alene H. (Gudorf) Kerstiens. He was united in marriage to Sheila Gehlhausen on February 13, 1988 in Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper.

Donald was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church, and its St. Joseph’s Sodality. He was a member of the Forest Park Class of 1985. Donald worked as a lineman at Dubois R.E.C. for 23 years. He was a member of Jasper Outdoor Recreation Club. Donald enjoyed motorcycles, grilling, helping on the family farm and fixing things. He was a fan of Notre Dame Football and he enjoyed his German Shepherds.

Surviving are his wife Sheila Kerstiens, two sons, Cameron Kerstiens and fiance’ Mariah and Kyle Kerstiens both of Ferdinand. One daughter, Katlyn Kerstiens and fiance’ Dillon of Jasper. One grandson, Kayden Kerstiens. His parents, Leroy & Alene Kerstiens of Ferdinand. Two sisters, Vickie Rountree (Tony) of Jasper, and Jeni Kerstiens of Indianapolis. Two brothers, Tim (Julie) Kerstiens of Huntingburg, and Steven Kerstiens of Ferdinand.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday February 22nd in Saint Ferdinand Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation at the church after 9:00 AM on Saturday. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.