Dubois Branch Library To Host a Business Workshop

The Dubois Branch Library is hosting the U.S. Small Business Administration for a special workshop.

“10 Steps to Start Your Business” is a workshop where guest speaker Lindsay Maliqi and will teach attendees how to start their own business.

These steps include covering the planning process, financial decisions, and legal activities necessary to turn an idea into a hobby or business.

Participants will learn what resources and funding options are available and the reality about grants.

The registration deadline is March 19th.

You can register for the morning or afternoon workshop by heading to jdcpl.us and clicking on the Event Keeper or by calling the library at (812)-678-2548.

The workshop takes place on March 23rd from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm and from 3:00 to 5:00 pm at the Dubois Branch Library.