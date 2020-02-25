Dubois County Election Times and Locations for 2020 Primary Revealed

With Election session heating up, voting booths for Dubois County early and primary voting are setting their locations up.

Early voting can be done at the Courthouse Annex in Jasper starting Tuesday, April 7th and run Monday through Friday 8:00 am-4:00 pm until Monday, May 4th, with Wednesday hours extending to 6:00 pm.

Special voting days will be Saturday, April 25th and Saturday, May 2nd from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm. Monday, May 4th voting hours will be 8:00 am to noon.

Other locations include 35th Street Fire Station in Jasper Monday through Friday, April 27th to May 1st from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. Special days include Saturday, April 25th and Saturday, May 2nd from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Ferdinand Library will also have early voting hours Saturday, April 25th and Saturday, May 2nd from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Huntingburg Event Center will have early voting hours on May 1st and 2nd from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm both days.

Dubois Library will have early voting hours on May 2nd from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Roaming Satellite Locations for early voting will run the week of Monday, April 27th to Friday, May 1st at the following locations respectively: St. Henry Fire Station, Haysville Fire Station, Schnellville Fire Station, Dubois Library, and Birdseye Fire Station. Voting times will be from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.

On Election Day, which is May 5th, the following locations will hold voting from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm:

Jasper Middle School, Jasper Community Arts Center, National Guard Armory, St. Mary’s Community Center in Ireland, Huntingburg event Center, Holland United Methodist Church, Ferdinand Community Center, Celestine Community Club, St. Anthony Community Center, and Dubois Middle School.

For more information, contact Dubois County Clerk Amy Kippenbrock at 812-481-7035