Dubois County Soil and Water Conservation District Holds Annual Meeting; Sermersheim Elected To Serve Another Term as Supervisor

Improving stewardship of land and water is the purpose of the Dubois County Soil and Water Conservation District. All landowners, rural, town, or city are members. Tuesday night many of those landowners met for the annual SWCD meeting.

Brenda Sermersheim was elected to serve another term as a supervisor for Dubois County. Sermersheim was recently recognized as the State Supervisor Of The Year out of 465 supervisors across the state of Indiana. While she was humbled with the award, she describes what it takes to receive this statewide honor…

The meeting also featured the presentation of the Otto J. Bauer Conservation Farmer Of The Year Award given to Brad and Andrea Welp of Welp Grain and Livestock. JBM Lammers and Alan Weyer were recognized as the Dubois County 2019 River-Friendly Farmers Of The Year. The 2nd annual Friend Of Conservation Award was presented to Dubois County Councilwoman Charmain Klem for outstanding contributions to the local soil and water conservation efforts. The Ken McWilliams Award for Soil Judging Excellence was presented to the Jasper High School team. To wrap up the awards, the NRCS Earth Team Volunteer Award was given to the supervisors and staff of the Dubois County Soil and Water Conservation District.

Judi Brown is the executive director. Emily Finch, an invasive species specialist, was the featured speaker and we’ll have comments from her in later newscasts.