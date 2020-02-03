Eighth District Democrat Congressional Candidate to Speak at Dubois County Democratic Party’s First Thursday Meeting

The Eighth District Democrat Congressional candidate and the Director of Community Initiatives for I.U. Rural Outreach will be the featured speaker and the special guest of the Dubois County Democratic Party’s initial, public, First Thursday meeting on February 6th, at the St. Benedict Monastery Brew House, from, 6-8 pm. The February 6th First Thursday is the first Dubois County Democratic Party meeting in Ferdinand in over two years.

Speaker Thomasina Marsili is unchallenged and the presumptive Eighth District Democratic Congressional nominee. Ms. Marsili will speak about the issues in her 2020 campaign against the incumbent, Larry Buschon. The filing deadline for all local, state, federal party offices for primaries is the next day, February 7th. Marsili will also answer questions as well as dine with the attendees. She was born and raised in Spencer County and is an Educator with IVY Tech at the I.U. campus. Marsili is also the president and owner of The Broom Tree LLC, a life coach and psychological self-help service. A graduate of Marion College with a B.A. in Psychology, she is a member of Stonewall Democrats’ board of directors. Marsili was the Democratic candidate for State Representative in 2018.

The new Dubois County Democratic Party will hold First Thursday meetings each month. First Thursday meetings will be public and rotate between Ferdinand, Huntingburg, and Jasper each quarter through January 2021. New Democratic Vice Chair Mikayla Granados says that Democrats, Republicans, Independents, and all other political viewpoints and people are welcome to listen, discuss, eat, drink, and build relationships at every First Thursday.