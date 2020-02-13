Ferdinand Student Headed to Indianapolis for Poetry Contest

A Ferdinand student is headed to Indianapolis on Saturday for a Statewide competition.

Forest Park Jr./Sr. High School Student Mya Englert is joining 13 other students in the Poetry Out Loud State Finals on Saturday in Indianapolis.

The poetry recitation contest will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Indiana State Library, 315 W. Ohio St. in downtown Indianapolis.

The state champion receives a $200 cash prize and an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C. to compete in the Poetry Out Loud National Finals in April. The state champion’s school receives a $500 stipend to purchase poetry books.