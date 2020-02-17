Ferrel. V. Bedhold, 86, of Ferdinand, passed away on Saturday, February 15th in Owensboro.

Ferrel was born April 17, 1933 in Jasper to Edward and Verena (Hedinger) Bredhold. He married Bernida Schipp on May 12, 1960 in St. Ferdinand Church.

She preceded him in death on November 15, 2017.

Ferrel served in the Army. He was a member of Ferdinand American Legion Post 124 and Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church. He enjoyed country music, St. Louis Cardinals Baseball and Indiana University Basketball.

Ferrel is survived by two sons, Scott (Marilyn) Bredhold and Glenn (Jane) Bredhold all of Jasper; one brother, Edward Bredhold of Huntingburg; five grandchildren, Ben, Josh (Alyssa), Samantha, Kristin and Nick Bredhold; brother-in-law, Jerry Dorsam of Jasper and a sister in-law, Lu Bredhold of Florida. Ferrel was preceded in death by his wife, Bernida; a brother, Clarence Bredhold, sisters, Marilyn Dorsam and La Verne Sermersheim.

Funeral services will be Thursday, February 20th at 10:00 AM in St. Ferdinand Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Ferdinand American Legion Post 124 will conduct military graveside rights.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 2-8:00 PM at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand and also on Thursday from 7-9:30 AM at the funeral home.