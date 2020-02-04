Flu season affecting schools around the state

The flu season is sweeping the nation, and it’s causing some problems across the state.

As of January 31st, there have been 45 flu-related deaths across Indiana.

There have also been nine long-term care facilities statewide reporting outbreaks so far this season.

Four schools around the state have reported school-wide outbreaks to their local health departments.

When looking at Dubois County specifically, the health department says only one school has reported 20% of its students absent.

We spoke with most of the schools in the county’s major school districts. And most of these schools are not reporting large amounts of students absent at this time.

But even though many students are not getting sick, that doesn’t mean you should let your guard down.

Dubois County Health Department Administrative Director, Jo-Ann Spaulding, tells us what we can do to help protect ourselves from the flu.

According to a press release from the health department, the best way to prevent the flu is getting vaccinated.

Everyone six months and older should get a vaccine.

The Dubois County Health Department also has high dose influenza vaccines still available for those 65 years and older.

No prescription is required and no appointment is necessary.

The health department has daily vaccine clinics Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 11:00 am and from 1:00 to 3:30 pm.

To see a list of late-night clinics, and for more information head to duboiscountyin.org.