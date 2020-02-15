Greenville University Choir preforming at Saint Meinrad

A choir is bringing a special selection of music to Saint Meinrad next month.

The Greenville University Choir is known for performing sacred choral music across the Midwest.

“Let Us Love and Sing and Wonder” is a program consisting of selections from Europe, Africa, and North America.

In the past few years, they have toured in Mexico, Ireland, and parts of the United States.

They’ve also been invited to perform with the Boston Camerata and the Kingsbury Ensemble and made several appearances at the Illinois Music Educators Conference and the American Choral Directors Association’s Central Division Convention.

The free concert takes place on March 7th at 3 pm at the Saint Meinrad Archabbey in Saint Meinrad.

Parking is available in the Guest House and student parking lots.

For more information, call Mary Jeanne Schumacher during business hours at (812) 357-6501. For updates on the day of the performance, call (812) 357-6611.