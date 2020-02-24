Hoosier Hills Credit Union Making Scholarships Available for Area Seniors

Hoosier Hills Credit Union is again making $500 scholarships available to seniors chosen by scholarship selection committees at nine participating high schools throughout the Hoosier Hills Credit Union service area.

The schools are Jasper, Forest Park, Heritage Hills, Tell City, Springs Valley, Orleans, Mitchell, and Bedford North Lawrence. Some schools’ scholarships are administered by foundations.

Graduating students in the top third of their class and who have participated in school and community activities are urged to apply for the financial awards. Eligible seniors must also have parents or guardians who are Hoosier Hills Credit Union members. Recipients must be enrolled as full-time students at an approved institution and be recommended by the school’s Scholarship Committee.

Hoosier Hills Credit Union urges graduating seniors to contact their high schools’ Guidance Counselors and verify schools’ scholarship application deadlines. Some schools’ deadlines are as early as March 1.

For more information on the scholarship program and other Hoosier Hills Credit Union Member Benefits, visit hoosierhills.com