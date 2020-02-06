Huntingburg Airport runway expansion helps keep jobs in Dubois County

A major expansion project is underway at the Huntingburg Airport.

Crews officially kicked off the major runway expansion project by cutting into County Road 200 on January 20th.

Huntingburg Airport Manager, Travis McQueen, explains more.

According to McQueen, this is also affecting local residents along the road.

The manager tells us the first big step in the right direction.

McQueen says this is a major upgrade and benefits local companies who utilize the airport.

But it not only has a positive effect on the local companies. It also influences the job market in Dubois County.

And this million dollar project is far from over. McQueen tells us he anticipates the first phase will be completed by 2021. But the final phase of the project is not expected to be completed until 2022 or 2023.