in.form: Protecting Your Children “Advice from Child Molesters”

Posted By: WJTS Staff February 5, 2020

Bill Potter sits down with Deena Hubler to talk about the Protecting Your Children “Advice from Child Molesters” event.

This event provides training to spot abuse and to help protect children.

Call (812) 639-0143 to RSVP

