Indiana State Trooper facing additional animal cruelty charges

An Indiana State Trooper is facing additional charges after setting his house on fire.

44-year-old Jeremy Galloway was arrested for arson and insurance fraud on Tuesday.

Galloway is now facing additional animal cruelty charges.

Officials say two dogs were killed in the fires.

A GoFundMe page was set up for Galloway shortly after the fire.

We’re told those who donated have been refunded.

Galloway is currently on administrative leave without pay and is in the Perry County Jail.