INDOT Plan Local Projects For Dubois, Pike, and Warrick County

The Indiana Department of Transportation is gearing up for several projects across three different counties.

First off, State Road 264 near Ferdinand is closing for a few days next month.

INDOT maintenance crews will start replacing drainage structures across State Road 264 from just outside the Ferdinand town limits to the end of State Road 264 near the intersection of County Road East 900 south.

Multiple drainage structures within this area require full excavation.

After all pipes have been replaced, crews will fill the site with gravel.

A few days later, crews will come back to the site to replace the pavement.

INDOT says this project is expected to last about four days, depending on weather conditions.

Crews will begin working in the morning after school traffic has cleared and will replace a pipe before the school day ends.

The official detour for this route uses S.R. 162 and S.R. 64.

Next, INDOT is making residents aware of a bridge project for State Road 257 near Otwell next month.

Contractors are closing one lane of the bridge spanning the East Fork of the White River for patching and resurfacing on Monday, March 9th.

Crews will be repairing fatigued areas of the driving surface by using high pressured water to identify what areas have weakened over time.

Crews will then repair those sections and apply a new driving surface.

During this time, one lane of the bridge will be closed around the clock.

Traffic will be controlled by signals, and lanes will be restricted to 11 feet.

Wide and over-sized loads will need to find an alternate route.

Finally, INDOT is announcing a bridge project for I-64, just east of Elberfeld.

Contractors are closing the I-64 passing lanes of the bridge spanning over Pigeon Creek, just about two miles east of the interchange with I-69 for repairs on Monday, March 9th.

Workers are replacing the approaches, implementing erosion control beneath the bridges and replacing the driving surface.

Lanes will be closed around the clock throughout this project.

Once crews are done working on the passing lanes, the driving lanes will be closed for the same repairs.

One lane of east and westbound traffic will be maintained at all times and will be restricted to 11 feet.

Wide loads will need to find an alternate route.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert when near crews.