Irving Louis Carlisle, age 82, of Tucson, Arizona, formerly of Dubois County, Indiana, passed away at 12:19 p.m., on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at his home.

He was born March 30, 1937 in Dubois County, to Hugh L. and Almeda (Doetker) Carlisle. He married Mildred L. Baker in Indianapolis on September 7, 1968. He was a veteran of the Air Force and a member of the American Legion for over 50 years. Irving loved antique cars and held membership in Antique Auto Clubs throughout the United States. Irving was an iron worker maintenance supervisor. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Christopher and Thomas Carlisle; four brothers, Pat, Fred, Hugh, and Larry Carlisle; and one sister, Kaye Drury.

Irving is survived by his wife, Mildred L. Carlisle; two sons and daughter-in-law, Paul (Cindy) Carlisle and James Carlisle; one daughter and son-in-law, Kathleen (Tom) Hinman; and daughter-in-law, Stacy Carlisle all of Tucson, Arizona; two brothers, Don Allen (Karen) Carlisle of Louisiana, Hank Carlisle of Winslow; two sisters, Dee Warner and Phyllis Carlisle both of Winslow; two grandchildren, Dawn Michelle Carlisle Parker of Indianapolis and Sebastian Ryder Carlisle of Tucson; and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Irving Carlisle will be officiated by Cella Carlisle, Irving’s niece, at 10:00 a.m., E.S.T., on Wednesday, February 19th, at Nass and Son Funeral Home, Huntingburg. Burial is to follow at Cup Creek Cemetery. The Holland American Legion Post #343 Memorial Detail will conduct military graveside rites.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 4:00-7:00 p.m., on Tuesday, and also an hour prior to the funeral service. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.