James H. Spaulding

James H. “Jim” Spaulding, Elberfeld, Indiana formerly of Dale, Indiana went to be with the Lord on at his home.

He was born on , 1939, in Falmouth, Kentucky to the late Lawrence and Lelia (Capps) Spaulding.

Jim was a member of Mt Zion Christian Church, Santa Claus, Indiana. He was a retired boilermaker and served in the United States Army. Jim enjoyed fishing, birds, antique cars and anything outdoors. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Jim is survived by his wife of 54 years, Gloria June (Wyttenback) Spaulding; two sons, Gary (Rhonda) Spaulding of Baltimore, Ohio, Greg (Rhonda) Spaulding of Elberfeld, Indiana and five grandchildren, Hayley, Cameron, Kirsten, Emma, and Lily Spaulding. He is also survived by two sisters, Margaret (Joe) Mathers of Oswego, New York and Alleen (Ken) Mapes of Rome City, Indiana and one brother, Dwight (Kathy) of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five sisters and four brothers.

Visitation will be from 4 PM – 7 PM CST at the Fuller Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be at 10 AM CST at the fuller funeral home, with Bro. Alton Crowe officiating. Burial to follow in the Mt. Zion Christian Church Cemetery, Santa Claus, IN.

Memorial contributions can be made to Mt. Zion Christian Church, PO Box 175, Santa Claus, Indiana. Fuller Funeral Home is handling arrangements.