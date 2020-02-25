Jasper Announces Annual Food Truck Event, Downtown Chowdown

Jasper Foodies can now find a new way to chow down at the city’s new food truck event, Downtown Chowdown!

Starting in May, The City of Jasper will host a series of monthly Downtown Chowdown events that will have multiple food trucks from around the area serving food, with live music, games, vendors, and late shopping hours for a conversational laid-back setting.

Downtown Chowdown will be held every second Wednesday of the month from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm rain or shine on the square in Downtown Jasper.

Downtown Chowdown will be held on May 13th, June 10th, July 8th, August 12th, September 9th, and October 14th.