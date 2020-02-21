Jasper City Council discuss city’s animal noise ordinance at monthly meeting

Jasper’s animal noise ordinance was the city council’s primary focus at their monthly meeting Wednesday night.

A group of concerned citizens says noises coming from a local dog kennel is disrupting their personal life.

So they decided to bring the issue before the council last December.

Council members were already examining and updating these ordinances regarding dog kennels before the issue was brought up.

However, concerned citizens say these updates do not go far enough. Those who have reported the issue were told the noises were not deemed unnecessary.

The current ordinance covers obtrusive sounds with exemptions for commercial pet facilities, animal welfare, veterinary hospitals, and grooming parlors.

These are covered by the General Nuisance Ordinance instead.

Council members decided to table the discussion, for now, so they can hear more from the public.

Those with concerns about loud and invasive animal noises in regards to exempt commercial animal facilities are encouraged to contact your local council members or city hall.

You can contact the Jasper City Hall at (812)-482-4255.