Jasper Mayor gives State of the City Address; Boehm receives Circle of Corydon Award

City officials and members of the community gathered at Jasper City Hall yesterday.

Jasper Mayor Dean Vonderheide gave his annual State of the City Address Friday afternoon.

And this year’s address kicked off with a special guest and surprise.

State Representative Shane Lindauer stepped up to the podium and presented former clerk-treasurer, Juanita Boehm, with the Circle of Corydon Award.

Boehm says she is honored to receive such a prestigious award.

Boehm also says she was astonished when looking around the room.

Mayor Vonderheide then began talking about the city’s infrastructure and says the future is looking bright.

Vonderheide says streets have always been a hot topic.

And speaking of streets, the mayor says the US 231 project is right on schedule.

Vonderheide also reiterated how important the fire department is to the community and announced that the city is investing $220,000 dollars to replace their air packs.

Since these individuals put themselves in harm’s way to keep us safe, Vonderheide says he wants to provide them with the best safety equipment available.

Mayor Vonderheide also talked about the city’s pool. Although the facility has aged well, he says he’s embarrassed that families are going to other communities to use their aquatic centers.

And he says that is not the only thing his administration wants to address.

They are also planning on addressing the housing problem, transportation system, cultural diversity, and keeping utility rates low.

Vonderheide says they hope to discuss these items further in the city’s financial plan.