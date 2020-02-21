Jasper Middle Schools hosts last Mid-States Corridor Meeting

Jasper Middle School’s parking lots were filled to the brim last night.

Hundreds of residents had the chance to visit different stations and learn more about the Mid-States Corridor Project.

This was the last part of a three meeting series held throughout the week.

And Mid-States Corridor Project Spokesperson, Mindy Peterson, says they are quite pleased with the turnout.

Peterson says they have received lots of positive feedback from the community.

But not all residents look at the project in a positive light. Peterson explains more.

Currently, project officials are looking at five potential routes. Each route runs through Dubois and Spencer Counties. Other routes run through Orange, Martin, Daviess, Lawrence, Green and Monroe Counties before tracking north.

Peterson says they should have a final route chosen by this fall.

And if you could not make it you a meeting this time around, Peterson says there is no need to worry.

Their Project Office is located at the Vincennes University Jasper Campus Administration Building in Room 216.

If you have any questions, call the office at (812)-482-3116.