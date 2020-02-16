Jasper Police Department Asking for Public’s Help in Finding Hit and Run Suspect

The Jasper police department is asking for the public’s help in finding a hit and run suspect.

At around 3:30 AM this morning a vehicle hit a sign at the corner of 6th and st john. The vehicle also hit a utility pole, causing it to fall onto the road.

The suspect left the scene westbound on 6th street. The Jasper Police Department describes the vehicle as a burnt orange colored SUV with damage on the front end.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jasper Police Department at 812-482-2255 or the anonymous tip line at 812-481-COPS