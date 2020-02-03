Jasper Police Department Requesting Public’s Assistance in Locating Vehicle that Struck Utility Pole

The Jasper Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance locating a vehicle that was involved in a leaving the scene of an accident Sunday night.

At about 10:30 pm last night, the vehicle struck a utility pole in the area of Roberts Street and Fourteenth Street, causing the pole to fall into the roadway. The vehicle then left the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jasper Police Department at 812-482-2255 or the anonymous tip line at 812-481-COPS.