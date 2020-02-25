Jasper School board discusses fate of Fifth and Tenth Street Elementary School buildings

The Greater Jasper Consolidated School board began last night’s meeting in a special way.

Before diving into the night’s agenda, board members recognized High School Tennis Coach Scott Yarbrough.

Yarbrough is selected for the 2020 Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Jasper Consolidated School Superintendent, Dr. Tracy Lorey, shook hands with Coach Yarbrough and handed him a certificate on behalf of the board.

Board members also recognized the Jasper High School Guidance Department.

Sean Jochum, Brian Uebelhor, and Dana Kuntz were recognized by the Governor’s Workforce Cabinet and IACTED for their dedication to students’ college career success earlier this month.

Board members then began talking about the school buildings.

After the new elementary school opens, the fate for the Fifth and Tenth Street Elementary School buildings is up in the air.

The school corporation currently owns both structures. But they have a deed agreement with the Catholic Diocese of Evansville for the Tenth Street building.

Lorey tells us they are talking with the Diocese to see if they are interested in using the building.

The superintendent says they are looking at all of their options. This includes demolition and contacting other entities about using the buildings.

If the board decides to demolish the buildings, it would clear the path to create more parking at Alumni Stadium and Ruxer Field.

According to Lorey, a firm decision about the buildings’ fate will not be made until 2021, at the earliest.

Construction officials say the new Jasper Elementary School progress is right on schedule and will be ready for classes to start on August 12th.

Board members also learned that Jasper Middle School is taking a new route when it comes to instruction.

The school is focusing on using a multi-tiered system of support, which focuses on the social and emotional aspects of learning.

They also approved a list of summer enrichment programs. These non-credit programs include science, art, strength and conditioning, piano, sewing and much more.

These will be led by corporation teachers throughout the summer.

Assistant Superintendent Glen Buechlein also told the board they are looking at a new transportation app.

This app would serve the school in many ways. Parents would be able to see when the buses come and go and would serve as a navigation system for substitute drivers. It would also have a special feature where drivers can keep track of stop-arm violations.

Buechlein also says they have two more bus drivers.

They also approved seeking bids to replace a section of the high school’s parking lot.

The current concrete parking lot will be replaced by a new concrete or asphalt surface. There will also be a new sidewalk on the east side of the parking lot.

The board’s next monthly meeting is on Monday, March 16th at 7 pm in the corporation’s office.