Joan L. Fuhrman, age 91, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 10:18 p.m. on , 2020, in the Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper, Indiana.

Joan was born in Jasper, Indiana, on , 1928, to Fred and Louise (Neukam) Stamm. She married Dallas G. Fuhrman on , 1949, at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Dubois, Indiana. He preceded her in death on , 1974.

Joan graduated in 1936 from Dubois High School, where she was a cheerleader.

She worked a number of years for Jasper Wood Products, from where she retired in 1993.

She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Jasper, Indiana, VFW Post #673 Auxiliary, and American Legion Post #147 Auxiliary. She also participated in the Jasper Singing Seniors in recent years.

She enjoyed quilting and following Jasper High School sports and her Dubois Jeeps.

Surviving are her two sons Mike (Cindy) Fuhrman, Liberty Twp., OH, Jim (Charlene) Fuhrman, Ireland, IN, three grandchildren, Jessica (Eric) Sorosiak, Nicole (Joe) Cameron and Daniel Fuhrman, three great grandchildren, Cayden and Brynn Sorosiak, and Payton Cameron, one sister, Norma Jean Blackgrave, Jasper, IN, two sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Fuhrman, Jasper, IN, and Sylvia Stamm, Evansville, IN.

Preceding her in death besides her parents and her husband are four brothers, Sylvester, Kenneth, Griffen, and Richard “Dick” Stamm, and two sisters, Loretta Eisenhut and Jennifer Collins.

Funeral services for Joan L. Fuhrman will be held at 10:00 a.m. on , 2020, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in St. Paul’s Cemetery in Haysville, Indiana. Pastor Adam Ruschau will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 3:00-8:00 p.m. on , 2020, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at the church on .

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church or to a favorite charity.

