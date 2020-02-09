Katie Hilgeman named GARDENER Award winner

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper is excited to announce the next Gardener Award Winner.

Occupational Therapist at Memorial Home Care, Katie Hilgeman, is described as a very compassionate, supportive, and caring person.

Memorial Hospital says they are blessed to have her as an employee.

For more information about the Gardener Award, head to mhhcc.org or contact Tammy Billings in Memorial Hospital’s Human Resources Department at (812)-996-0154.

The Gardener Award was created as a result of the internationally known Daisy Award, which recognizes the superhuman efforts nurses perform every day.

Memorial Hospital is fully aware that it takes a team an entire team to run a hospital.

Every employee is necessary and plays an important role every day.

Nurses would not be able to provide proper care to patients without the appropriate staff.

The Garder Award acknowledges incredible staff members who go above and beyond his or her regular call of duty.