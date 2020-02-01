Kurt Gutgsell Presented 2019-2020 Distinguished Media Service Award for District 3

DC Broadcasting’s Sports Director Kurt Gutgsell was presented the 2019-20 Distinguished Media Service Award for District 3.

Gutgsell’s contributions to education-based athletics were recognized last night when the Southridge Raiders hosted the Forest Park Rangers in boys basketball. IHSAA Commissioner Bobby Cox and Sports Information Director Jason Wille presented the award to Kurt. Kurt is in his 30th year as Sports Director at DC Broadcasting.

In addition to the award, Gutgsell is a six-time honoree by both the Indiana Broadcasters Association (Spectrum Award) for sports play-by-play and the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association (IHSBCA). He’s also earned distinguished service awards from the Indiana Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (IIAAA) and the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA).

This is the 35th year the IHSAA has recognized outstanding members of the Indiana news media from each of its three legislative districts for excellence in the coverage of high school sports. District 3 covers 43 counties across southern Indiana.