Leon W. Wendholt, 83, of Ferdinand, peacefully passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, February 9th at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper. Leon was born October 11, 1936 in Ferdinand to Linus and Julia (Begle) Wendholt. He married Constance Dilger on May 23, 1959 in Mary Help of Christians Church in Mariah Hill. Leon was a Route Salesman for Dubois County Beverage and Borden Meadow Gold. He then went to work at Aristocraft where he retired. He was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church where he was a server boy from the age of 12 until graduating high school. Leon enlisted in the Army in 1954 and served as a Tank Commander, and ended his service as a Staff Sergeant. He belonged to Ferdinand American Legion Post 124. He was an avid fan of Indiana University Basketball, Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees Baseball. He also enjoyed taking his family to watch the Cincinnati Reds play. Leon was a former Ferdinand Little League Baseball Coach and Intramural Basketball Coach. He enjoyed watching Horseracing. Leon was a member of the first graduating class from Ferdinand High School in 1954 where he played varsity basketball and baseball. Prior to attending Ferdinand High school he would take the Ferdy Flyer train to Huntingburg to attend Huntingburg High School where as a freshman he played varsity football. He played baseball for the Ferdinand Cardinals. Leon was also a Boy Scout Leader. He is survived by his wife, Constance Wendholt of Ferdinand; three sons, Stuart (Nancy) Wendholt, Scott (Connie) Wendholt and Stan (Paula) Wendholt all of Ferdinand; one daughter, Sarah (Mark) Knepper of Bloomington; one sister, Diane Sharer of Batesville, IN.; ten grandchildren, Jason Bumm, Angela Knies, Logan Wendholt, Zach Wendholt, Ally Wendholt, Ben Wendholt, Grace Wendholt, Noah Knepper, Tate Knepper and Lilah Knepper; two great-grandchildren, Maddy and Morgan Knies. Leon was preceded in death by a sister, Isabelle Stallings and a brother, Robert Wendholt. Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, February 14th in St. Ferdinand Catholic Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Ferdinand American Legion Post 124 will conduct military graveside rights. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-8:00 PM at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand and also on Friday from 7-9:30 AM at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com

