Lillian R. Murry, age 86, of Ireland, Indiana, passed away at 6:10 p.m. on , 2020 at home surrounded by family.

Lillian was born in Ireland, Indiana, on , 1933 to Frank and Theresia (Dupps) Goeppner.

She married Robert L. “Bob” Murry on , 1954 in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana. He preceded her in death on , 2014.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana and the St. Anne’s Society.

She enjoyed quilting, spending time with her family and grandkids and traveling- especially to Pigeon Forge where she celebrated her 50th wedding anniversary.

Surviving are: two daughters, Connie (Stan) Vollmer, Ireland, IN, Deb (Brad) Leinenbach, Ireland, IN Three sons: Steve (Marcia) Murry, Ireland, IN, Jeff Murry, Ireland, IN, Mike (Annette) Murry, Jasper, IN, 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, three sisters, Lee Etta Brames, Patricia Erny, and Viola (Hilbert) Sermersheim and one brother John Goeppner.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Lillian R. Murry will be held at 10 a.m. on , 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on , 2020, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. A rosary will be prayed by the St. Annes Society at 11:45 a.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland, IN, Heart to Heart Hospice, and the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

