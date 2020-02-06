Little Miss and Little Mister Shamrock Pageant Entry Forms Due Soon

The entry deadline for the Little Miss and Little Mister Shamrock Pageant is coming up this weekend.

The entry deadline for the pageant is this Saturday, February 8th.

Applicant must be between Kindergarten and 2nd Grade and must also be a resident of Madison or Boone Township or have attended Ireland Elementary School.

Contestants will be judged both privately and on stage. Contestants will wear one or two outfits. The outfits should look nice and incorporate St. Patrick’s Day. Contestants will be asked to state his or her name on stage and asked a question or two. A list of possible questions will be provided ahead of time. We will have an informal Meet & Greet prior to the pageant. Although you are encouraged to attend, it is not a requirement. Participants will be notified in early February of when this event will be held.

St. Patrick’s Day will be celebrated March 13th-15th. Winners will be asked to attend events throughout the weekend.

Entry forms can be found at The Ivy Manor in Jasper and Spuds in Ireland.

Completed forms must be returned to Lauri or Charlotte Olson at 5445 West. Oak Ridge Drive in Jasper

For more information contact Lauri at laolson@frontier.com or (812-481-1407) OR Charlotte at (812-630-1977).