Local Distilleries Highlighted in Indiana Grown Distillery Trail

Indiana Grown has released their newest map highlighting different distilleries around Indiana, and four local distilleries have made the list.

The map, which has been named the Distillery Trail, includes The Spirits of French Lick, based out of West Baden, Monkey Hollow Winery & Distillery based out of Saint Meinrad, Cardinal Spirits based out of Bloomington, and finally Dusty Barn Distillery based out Mt. Vernon.

The Distillery Trail is the latest resource added to the wide selection of maps Indiana Grown has to offer. Released in May of 2018, the Indiana Grown Wine Trail was the first of its kind for the program and featured 31 member wineries. Its success has since resulted in the Wine Trail’s expansion to nearly 50 wineries. Most recently, the Indiana Grown Brewery Trail launched on January 30th and highlights 21 Indiana Grown member breweries. From pilsners to porters, these breweries are located all around the state and are using local ingredients to create delicious brews.