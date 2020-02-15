Local K9 receiving protective vest

A local police dog will now be a little safer when on the job.

Jasper Police K9, Mack, is receiving a new bullet and stab protective vest.

He’s receiving the vest through a donation from the nonprofit Vest Interest in K9s.

The Massachusetts- based organization and has provided over 3,700 U.S. made custom-fitted vests to K9’s across the county through private and corporate donations.

For more information about the organization, head to vik9s.org.

This vest is sponsored by Staten Island Companion Dog Training Club NY and will be embroidered with “Gifted by SICDTC, Staten Island, NY”.

Delivery is expected to take eight to ten weeks.