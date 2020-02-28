Local schools receive 2020 Digital Learning-Community Advisory Grant

The Indiana Department of Education announced the recipients of the 2020 Digital Learning-Community Advisory Grant.

This year’s grants were awarded to school districts that focus on building digital initiatives around the purposeful and strategic integration of technology into instruction.

The following local schools are grant recipients:

Barr-Reeve Community School, granted $50,000.00

East Washington School Corporation, granted $49,085.42

Orleans Community Schools, granted $41,990.00

South Spencer School Corporation, granted $50,000.00

Vincennes Community School Corporation, granted $50,000.00

In total, 52 districts around the state were awarded nearly $2.5 million in funding.

Grant amounts ranged between $19,000 and $56,000.

For a full list of grant recipients, head to doe.in.gov.