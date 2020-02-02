Marengo Man Arrested on Charges of Child Molesting

A Marengo man is facing child molesting charges after getting arrested late last week.

Indiana State Police Troopers from the Sellersburg District and the Indiana Department of Child Services began investigating 68-year-old Michael L. Ransdell after learning about possible inappropriate or illegal conduct involving a minor.

Police say Ransdell allegedly had sexual conduct with a child sometime during 2018 at a New Salisbury, Indiana residence.

Police arrested Ransdell at his Marengo residence on evening on the active warrant.

Ransdell was transported to the Harrison County Jail without incident and charged with a Level 4 Felony count of Child Molestation.