Marita F. Hasenour, age 86, of St. Anthony, Indiana, passed away at 12:35 p.m. on , 2020, in St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Marita was born in Celestine, Indiana, on , 1933, to William and Mary (Sander) Merkel. She married Vincent F. Hasenour on , 1958, in St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana. He preceded her in death on , 2012.

She was a graduate of French Lick High School.

Marita worked as a secretary at St. Anthony Elementary School.

She was a member of Divine Mercy Parish – St. Anthony Catholic Church, St. Anthony Christian Mothers, and St. Anthony American Legion Auxiliary.

She enjoyed quilting and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are one daughter, Patricia (Mark) McCracken, Washington, IN, and one son, Andrew (Sue) Hasenour, Ferdinand, IN, six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, five sisters, two brothers.

Preceding her in death besides her husband, are one sister, and three brothers.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Marita F. Hasenour will be held at 11:00 a.m. on , 2020, in St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time on at St. Anthony Catholic Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Divine Mercy Parish or to a favorite charity.