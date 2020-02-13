Martin County 2A Hold First Public Meeting; Sheriff Signs Proclamation To Respect 2nd Amendment Rights

A Martin County group came together last night to focus on a movement to make Martin County a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary County.

Members of the group Martin County 2A gathered at the Martin County Fairgrounds and listened to several speakers talk about how they see the 2nd Amendment. They focused on the goal to have Martin County gain 2A Sanctuary Status and to publicize what the movement is all about.

Martin County 2A volunteer Paul McFeaters explains what a 2A Sanctuary status is.

McFeater also spoke at the event, enlightening the audience on his times overseas with the United States Military, as well as his experience at the recent Virginia gun rallies.

Many local government officials were in the audience last night, which McFeaters says is a good thing as they can see the support of making Martin County a 2A Sanctuary.

Martin County 2A’s leader Greg Hamilton led the event, talking about his experiences and views as a gun owner in today’s climate. Hamilton explains why groups coming together like this is important.

Martin County Sheriff Travis Roush spoke at the event, advocating for Martin County to gain 2A Sanctuary Status.

Hamilton and Rouch revealed to the public that Roush has signed a proclamation stating that he and the Martin County Sheriff’s Office will respect the 2nd Amendment rights of the community.

Similar movements have been gaining traction in Dubois County as well as Perry County.