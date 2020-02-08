Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center offering Heartsaver CPR class next month

You have the chance to get some lifesaving training at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper next month.

The hospital is offering a Heartsaver CPR class on Thursday, March 5th from 5:30 to 9:30 pm in the Health and Wellness Classroom at the Memorial Southside Office.

The American Heart Association designed the course for lay personnel who serve as rescuers and the general public who have direct access to an AED.

By coming, you will have the chance to learn how to do CPR, use an AED, and how to help a choking adult, child, or infant.

Participants must complete a skills evaluation in order to complete the course and receive the course completion card.

Pre-registration is required.

The course fee is $65.

For more information and to register, head to mhhcc.org and click on “Classes and Events”, or call the Health and Wellness Department at (812)-996-2399 or toll-free at (800)-852-7279 extension 2399.