Mentors for Youth To Host Annual Super Strikes Event in Jasper and Huntingburg

Plans are underway for Mentors for Youth‘s annual Super Strikes Event.

The public is invited to attend and participate in Mentors for Youth’s annual event in Jasper, on Friday, April 17th at Eastown Lanes and in Huntingburg, on Friday, April 24th at Breakaway Lanes.

Teams may register online at www.mentors4youth.com. Registration is required. Each team will receive a t-shirt for all team members and 1 game of bowling.

Super Strikes is Mentors for Youth’s signature fundraising event. Funds raised by Super Strikes enable the organization to fulfill its mission of facilitating mutually beneficial relationships between youth and volunteers for the purpose of enhancing individual lives and the community.