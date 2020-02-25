Mid-State Corridor meeting handouts available at local libraries

If you missed last week’s Mid-States Corridor public meetings, then you’re in luck.

All project handouts, maps, and questionnaires are now available at libraries in Dubois, Ferdinand, Huntingburg, Jasper, Dale, Otwell, French Lick, and Loogootee until March 23rd.

Questionnaires can either be filled out online or in-person at the libraries.

Project team members will go around and pick up all questionnaires for consideration at a later date.

For a complete list of libraries and addresses, head to midstatescorridor.com