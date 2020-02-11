Mike Griffin Puts Name on Ballot for State Representative of House District 75

Warrick County resident Mike Griffin has put his name on the Republican ballot to run for state representative of House District 75.

With more than 40 years of experience in the finance industry, Griffin has developed new business while maintaining existing accounts and overseeing hundreds of employees.

Griffin wants to maintain the tax cuts current House Representative Ron Bacon put in place during his time in office. His platform also contains finishing bringing high-speed broadband infrastructure to the District, driving more funding to teacher pay and continuing to cut government red tape for more efficiency and protecting the First and Second Amendment rights of Hoosiers. While in office, Griffin would build on Governor Holcomb’s agenda of maternal and infant mortality by protecting the mothers and their unborn. He also believes there is still work to do when it comes to addressing Indiana’s drug epidemic.

House District 75, includes most of Warrick County and the Southern half of Spencer and Pike counties.