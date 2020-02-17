Milton Eugene Aldridge, known to his family as “Mickey” and “Gene” to his friends, age 81, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away at 1:10 a.m., on Sunday, February 17, 2020, at Waters of Huntingburg.

He was born June 28, 1938, in Owensboro, Kentucky, to Milton Leonard and Leona (Helton) Aldridge. Milton worked as a chef and, notably, through the 1970’s, was a chef for those working on the Alaskan Pipeline. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force; loved to deal in antiques and, since becoming a resident of the Waters, became known as the “quilt man”. Over the many years he lived there, he pieced many quilts while sitting in his recliner. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Kenneth and Marion (“Bub”) Aldridge.

Milton is survived by two sisters, Bernice Miller of Jasper and Esther (Stanley) Worchel of Slidell, Louisiana; nieces, nephews and his many caregivers at the Waters who became his family.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Nass and Son Funeral Home has been entrusted to the funeral arrangements.