Motive for Rockport Murder Revealed

The arrest affidavit regarding the murder of 18-year-old Zane Lee of Rockport has revealed the motive behind the shooting.

On Wednesday, 19-year-old Joseph Petry shot Lee in the area of Seminary and South 9th Street.

According to the affidavit, Petry was hitting a woman and Lee stepped in to break up the fight.

Petry then pulled out a gun and fired two shots into the air. Petry then turned the gun on Lee, who was shot while running away. Petry then pointed the gun at the witness’s head before walking back into the house.

Petry was arrested early the next morning.

Petry made a court appearance today. Petry was charged with the murder of Lee and is facing 45-65 years in prison.

Petry has no bond and has no appointed council. He’s due back in court on April 9th.