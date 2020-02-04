Multiple Arrest Made After Theft at Loogootee O’Reilly’s Auto Parts

Multiple arrests were made after police received reports of a theft in progress at O’Reilly’s Auto Parts in Loogootee, leading to the seizure of methamphetamine and a search warrant.

On January 25th, just after 10:00 am, Loogootee Police Officer Tony Dant, Martin County Sheriff’s Office Deputy John Wright, and Indiana State Police Trooper Jarrod Lents responded to a call about a possible theft in progress at O’Reilly Auto Parts in Loogootee. Employees at O’Reilly’s reported that a male and female had just stolen items from their store.

Officers located 21-year-old Cecorra Holt of Loogootee in Family Dollar and 26-year-old Dylan Bruner of Loogootee in the parking lot. While investigating the theft, officers located stolen items from O’Reilly’s and Family Dollar as well as methamphetamine, a controlled substance, marijuana, and paraphernalia in the vehicle that was being used for the theft. Cecorra Holt and Dylan Bruner were arrested and taken to the Martin County Security Center without incident.

Deputy Wright requested the assistance of Martin County Prosecutor Aureola Wright to apply for a search warrant for Cecorra Holt’s residence, which was granted by the Honorable Martin County Circuit Court Judge Lynne E. Ellis.

During the search, officers detained 31-year-old Mark Payne and 42-year-old Jody Williams, both of Loogootee, inside the residence. Officers located additional methamphetamine, hypodermic needles, marijuana, and paraphernalia inside the residence. Payne and Williams were arrested and taken to the Martin County Security Center.

Shortly after, officers located 40-year-old Devaughn Mesarosh of Loogootee, who also lived at the residence; she was arrested and taken to the Martin County Security Center.

A full list of charges can be seen below:

Cecorra R. Holt, 21, Loogootee

1) THEFT – CLASS A MISDEMEANOR

2) POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE – LEVEL 6 FELONY

3) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE- CLASS A MISDEMEANOR

4) POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA – CLASS B MISDEMEANOR

5) POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA – CLASS C MISDEMEANOR

6) MAINTAINING A COMMON NUISANCE – LEVEL 6 FELONY

7) UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A HYPODERMIC NEEDLE – LEVEL 6 FELONY

Dylan V. Bruner, 26, Loogootee

1) THEFT – CLASS A MISDEMEANOR

2) POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE – LEVEL 6 FELONY

3) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE- CLASS A MISDEMEANOR

4) POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA – CLASS B MISDEMEANOR

5) POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA – CLASS C MISDEMEANOR

6) VISITING A COMMON NUISANCE – CLASS B MISDEMEANOR

Mark A. Payne, 31, Loogootee

1) POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE – LEVEL 6 FELONY

2) UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A HYPODERMIC NEEDLE – LEVEL 6 FELONY

3) POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA – CLASS B MISDEMEANOR

4) POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA – CLASS C MISDEMEANOR

5) MAINTAINING A COMMON NUISANCE – LEVEL 6 FELONY

Jody W. Williams, 42, Loogootee

1) POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE – LEVEL 6 FELONY

2) UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A HYPODERMIC NEEDLE – LEVEL 6 FELONY

3) POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA – CLASS B MISDEMEANOR

4) POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA – CLASS C MISDEMEANOR

5) VISITING A COMMON NUISANCE – CLASS B MISDEMEANOR

Devaughn R. Mesarosh, 40, Loogootee

1) POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE – LEVEL 6 FELONY

2) UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A HYPODERMIC NEEDLE – LEVEL 6 FELONY

3) POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA – CLASS B MISDEMEANOR

4) POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA – CLASS C MISDEMEANOR

5) MAINTAINING A COMMON NUISANCE – LEVEL 6 FELONY

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.