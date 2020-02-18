New Details Revealed about Monday’s Waupaca Accident

New details have been released about the accident at the Waupaca Plant Monday.

Four employees are injured after an accident at the Waupaca Foundry in Tell City.

Employees at the plant were doing maintenance on founder five at around 10:30 am when the accident happened.

Three workers were airlifted to the burn center at the University of Louisville Hospital. Another was transported by ambulance.

We’re told the employees suffered serious but non-life threatening burns.

The accident is under investigation.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.