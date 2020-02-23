Nicholas E. Stratman, age 33, of Holland, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Indiana University Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

He was born December 25, 1986, in Jasper, Indiana, to Randall “Randy” and Zada (Dicus) Stratman. Nicholas enjoyed drumming, hiking and camping, fishing and hunting, disc golf, and game playing.

He is survived by his parents, Randall “Randy” and Zada Stratman of Dale; his significant other, Courtney Blair of Holland; his brother and sister-in-law, Brian (Megan) Stratman of Jasper; his grandmother, Peggy Stratman of Jasper; two nieces and one nephew, Samiya, Sophia and Mason.

Funeral services for Nicholas Stratman will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.S.T., on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 2:00-8:00 p.m., on Monday, February 24th; and also one hour prior to the funeral, Tuesday. Condolences may be shared online at www.nassandson.com