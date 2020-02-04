No injuries reported after nearly two acres of woods catch fire

No injuries are reported after nearly two acres of woods caught on fire this afternoon.

The Schnellville and Birdseye Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the property of John Chumbley at 7389 East State Road 64 in Birdseye around 2:40 pm.

According to Schnellville Fire Chief, Mark Fischer, Chumbley emptied his wood stove by dumping out ashes in the woods on Saturday.

Fischer says the winds this afternoon were strong enough to re-ignite the surrounding brush.

The Schnellville Volunteer Fire Department responded with 15 firefighters and four trucks, and the Birdseye Volunteer Fire Department responded with 10 firefighters and four trucks.

Crews were on the scene for about one hour.