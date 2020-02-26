Old National Bank Named One of World’s Most Ethical Companies

Old National Bank recently received an award they’ve been winning for 9 years.

Old National Bank has been recognized by the Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies.

Old National has been honored for nine consecutive years and is one of only two US banks recognized and one of four honorees in the banking industry.

Chairman and CEO of Old National Bank Jim Ryan says that the honor of being recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for the ninth consecutive year is truly remarkable and It is a testament to their dedicated team members who work every day to ensure that clients and communities are at the heart of what they do.