One in custody after shooting in Rockport

One person is in custody after a shooting in Rockport.

According to Rockport Police Chief Jason Overfield, the shooting occurred near a park on South 8th Street.

Indiana State Police Jasper Post PIO, Sergeant David Henderson says one person has been shot.

The individual’s condition is not known at this time.

Henderson says that Rockport Police called ISP for backup around 8:30 Wednesday night.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.